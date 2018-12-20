Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of M/I Homes worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Towle & Co. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6,064.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 270,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 216,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE:MHO opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.54 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/prudential-financial-inc-has-1-57-million-holdings-in-m-i-homes-inc-mho.html.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.