Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 41,786 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.21% of BWX Technologies worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after buying an additional 911,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,454,000 after buying an additional 171,620 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after buying an additional 563,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,915,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,793,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $40.07 on Thursday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

