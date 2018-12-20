Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In related news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 22,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,729,171.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,845 shares of company stock worth $5,153,348 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

