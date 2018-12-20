PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $393,818.00 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.01981241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00464956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007405 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

