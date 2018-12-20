Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Heico Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heico in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.91 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Heico to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Heico from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. Heico has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $94.12.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Heico by 24.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 29.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 603,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

