Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Boosted by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $100.63 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 94.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.4% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 190,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 200.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.