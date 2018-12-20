Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

