QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.23% of QEP Resources worth $32,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QEP Resources by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 590,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QEP. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

