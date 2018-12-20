Quanta Services Inc (PWR) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin Acquires 25,500 Shares

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 62,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $39,460,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 723.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,653 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 91.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,721,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 820,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 368.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 787,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 240,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

