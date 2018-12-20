Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 35.8% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $155,462.00 and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.02709400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00140045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00174597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024606 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 3,422,062 coins and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

