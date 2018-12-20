R Brad Martin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Director R Brad Martin purchased 25,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Brad Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, R Brad Martin purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

CHK stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 199,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 647,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

