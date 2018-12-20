Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

