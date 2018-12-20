Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 254,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

