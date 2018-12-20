Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 8,179 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $249,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Amgen by 76.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 174,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after buying an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 56,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

