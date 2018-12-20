Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Tops $295,042.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $295,042.00 and approximately $783.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.98 or 0.02643540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00139798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00175286 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024747 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,406,942,445 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.