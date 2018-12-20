Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.40 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Graviex. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.03065818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00139906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00177317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.10609087 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 2,502,625,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, QBTC, IDCM, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.