Raytheon (RTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.66

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.66 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 2357286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.84.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,666,000. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
