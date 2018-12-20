Raytheon (RTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.66

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.66 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 2357286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,666,000. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

