RECORD (RCD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $104.00

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One RECORD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene. RECORD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RECORD has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.02626174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00139479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00175004 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025497 BTC.

About RECORD

RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm. RECORD’s official website is recordfoundation.org. The official message board for RECORD is medium.com/record-foundation.

Buying and Selling RECORD

RECORD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RECORD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RECORD using one of the exchanges listed above.

