Redrow plc (RDW) Receives GBX 673.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 673.25 ($8.80).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Redrow to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.41) on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

