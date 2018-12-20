Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 44,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.67. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

