Regency Centers (REG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REG. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE:REG opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

