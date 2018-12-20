Regenxbio (RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report report published on Monday. Chardan Capital currently has a $127.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of RGNX opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.53. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Olivier Danos sold 20,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $1,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $700,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,444 shares of company stock worth $28,827,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 18.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 30.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

