Regenxbio (RGNX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.50 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.53. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $3,791,502.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,134.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $308,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,444 shares of company stock worth $28,827,467. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Regenxbio by 51.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after acquiring an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 51.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after acquiring an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 10.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

