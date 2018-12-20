Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 412,385 Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,409,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.95% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 238.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.88.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 308.81%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 412,385 Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-acquires-shares-of-412385-intellia-therapeutics-inc-ntla.html.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.