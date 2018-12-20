Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

