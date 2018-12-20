Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/renaissance-technologies-llc-increases-position-in-rush-enterprises-inc-rusha.html.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.