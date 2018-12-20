Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,704 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 216,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/renaissance-technologies-llc-purchases-23704-shares-of-industrias-bachoco-s-a-b-de-c-v-iba.html.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.