Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.09 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/renaissance-technologies-llc-raises-stake-in-provident-financial-services-inc-pfs.html.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.