Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 24480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.70 ($0.45) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.67 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renew (RNWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $335.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/renew-rnwh-hits-new-12-month-low-at-335-00.html.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.