Repligen Co. (RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 311 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $16,930.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 533,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,585. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. CL King raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 178,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Repligen Co. (RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 311 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/repligen-co-rgen-vp-ralf-kuriyel-sells-311-shares.html.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.