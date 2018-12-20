Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgepoint Education Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BPI)

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note issued on Monday, December 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

BPI stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

