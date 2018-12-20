Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ: WWD) recently:

12/11/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wood & Company.

11/20/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/17/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Woodward’s strategic plan to become a systems integrator has increased contract flow substantially, enabling it to capture a larger market share in the wide-body commercial aircraft field. The company’s defense activity continues to be robust considering the fact that countries around the globe are favoring more expenditure on defense. Its commercial after-market remains strong, buoyed by initial provisioning on new programs, higher utilization and favorable fleet dynamics. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, Woodward is witnessing demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables. It faces intense competition from a number of major players in the United States and abroad. Changes in competitive conditions like introduction of new channels of distribution could hamper Woodward’s revenue stream.”

11/9/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wood & Company. They wrote, “WWD reported a solid FY4Q18, and in our view, a better FY19 guide (given balance), with Industrial segment returning to organic growth of ~6% forecast, as no markets project as dragging on favorable markets, and notably following three years of organic declines (variously mixed earlier in that period; lately punctuated by diminished Industrial Gas Turbine sector, mainly heavy duty, as well as WWD’s renewables mix exposure). Aerospace results and outlook remain a picture of healthy expansion. As Industrial markets collectively turn, key watch items include prospects for core OM expansion and leverage, and organic opportunity from end customer product mix to favor WWD’s content wins.””

11/7/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

WWD opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $162,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $553,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

