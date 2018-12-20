Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires Shares of 1,805 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 33,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

