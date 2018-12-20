Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys Shares of 2,357 Mastercard Inc (MA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,406,000 after acquiring an additional 310,839 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

