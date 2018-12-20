Resources Management Corp CT ADV Takes Position in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,328.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.47. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/resources-management-corp-ct-adv-takes-position-in-international-bancshares-corp-iboc.html.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.