Rev Group (REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.58 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REVG opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $597.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rev Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rev Group by 161.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Rev Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

