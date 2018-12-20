Reviewing Golfgear International (MCHA) & Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Golfgear International and Coca-Cola European Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golfgear International and Coca-Cola European Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golfgear International $510,000.00 46.50 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.79 $777.64 million $2.39 19.31

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Golfgear International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Golfgear International does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Golfgear International and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golfgear International -47.63% -65.89% -22.14% Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01%

Risk and Volatility

Golfgear International has a beta of -3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Golfgear International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golfgear International Company Profile

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

