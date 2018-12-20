Reviewing Nutrien (NTR) & Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bion Environmental Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 1.74% 12.95% 6.32% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutrien and Bion Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion 6.16 $327.00 million N/A N/A Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutrien and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 7 13 1 2.64 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Nutrien’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Nutrien beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

