Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 3.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

