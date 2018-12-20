RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

RF Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.88 on Thursday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.10.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

