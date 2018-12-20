RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHIM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,720 ($48.61) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total value of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

