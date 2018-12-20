Rhumbline Advisers Has $803,000 Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Cellular were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 92.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $536,602.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,605 shares of company stock worth $5,204,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.42. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

