Rhumbline Advisers Sells 268 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Alexander’s worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alexander’s by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $305.10 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.70 and a 1 year high of $403.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

