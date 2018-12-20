Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,100 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of -0.31.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

