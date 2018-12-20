Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) & ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) Critical Contrast

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rice Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.63%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 2.58% 5.68% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT $40.52 billion 0.37 $915.00 million $1.21 10.72

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Summary

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT beats Rice Midstream Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

