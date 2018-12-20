Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

