RiverFront Strategic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (RIGS)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

RIGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,407. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

