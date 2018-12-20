Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,763,000 after acquiring an additional 343,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

