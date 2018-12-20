Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,788,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,404,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 280,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DAN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/riverhead-capital-management-llc-buys-7000-shares-of-dana-inc-dan.html.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.