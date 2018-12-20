Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,248.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 774.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 336,703 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 62,767 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

